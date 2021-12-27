Tensions between Azerbaijan, Iran removed: Azeri FM

The Azeri FM noted that the development of relations between countries has been discussed at the meetings with his Iranian counterpart, APA reported.

"It is not a secret that there has been tension, certain disagreements between two countries a while ago, but it has been removed within a short period of time. A sincere meeting has been held between Iranian and Azerbaijani heads of state in Ashgabat, a wide range of issues have been discussed," said Bayramov.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has paid his first official visit to Azerbaijan last week.

During his visit, Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with high-ranking officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the expansion of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan expressed satisfaction with the growing trend of relations and also discussed the latest developments in cooperation between the two countries.

MP/PR