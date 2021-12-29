Azerbaijan to hand over 21 prisoners to Iran in coming days

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baku Seyed Abbas Mousavi said Wednesday that a number of Iranian prisoners will be transferred to the country from Azerbaijan.

Following the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to the Republic of Azerbaijan, the follow-up of Iran's Embassy to Baku, and the assistance of the Azeri officials, some 21 Iranian prisoners will be handed over to the country in the coming days.

Three of these prisoners are women, Mousavi said, adding that following their extradition, there will be no Iranian women in the prisons of that country.

Earlier on June 2021, twenty Iranian inmates were extradited from the Republic of Azerbaijan to Iran through the border crossing in the northern city of Astara.

The transfer was done in accordance with an agreement on extraditing the convicts between the governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

