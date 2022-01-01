Friendly relations with Iran further developed: Aliyev

"Friendly and partnership relations have been further developed during regular contacts and exchanges of views with other neighbors, Iran and Georgia. A platform for multilateral cooperation is already being formed in the region, and, of course, this is in our interests," said Aliyev.

The remarks of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the relations between Baku and Tehran were made while he hosted the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Baku 10 days ago.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that during his trip to Azerbaijan, the two nations charted a roadmap to further enhance ties.

The Iranian foreign minister further said that in a "cordial meeting" with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev as well as his Azeri counterpart and the parliament speaker, they "charted a roadmap to further enhance ties."

