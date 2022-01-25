Iran-Azerbaijan military cooperation to expand: Gen. Bagheri

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri made the comments on the sidelines of a meeting with Azerbaijan's defense minister Zakir Hasanov Zakir Hasanov in Tehran on Tuesday.

"We had a good meeting with the Minister of Defense of the brother and Muslim country of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and in the meeting, we explained the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in developing relations with its neighbors in the fields of military and defense relations with Azerbaijan," General Bagheri said.

The Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran added that after the Azeri defense's minister's visit to Iran, the military relations between the two countries will expand considerably, which in turn, will lead to the security of both countries, in a way, the border between the two countries will be the border of peace and friendship and bilateral trade will develop and contacts between the two nations' people will increase.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for his part, told reporters about the meeting that "I thank the invitation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran for this meeting and that they received me very warmly."

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov added, "In this meeting, we also conveyed the message of the President of our country to the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces and announced that we are very determined in bilateral relations."

"I am confident that after this meeting, relations between the two countries will enhance," he further said, adding "I invite the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan and I hope this visit will take place soon."

