Iranian film week to be held in Greece amid Fajr Decade

On the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, an Iranian film weel will be held in Greece.

In the event, different Iranian films such as "Sara and Aida" directed and produced by Maziar Miri, "A House on 41st Street" directed by Hamidreza Ghorbani and produced by Seyed Mahmoud Razavi, "Leaf of Life" directed and produced by Ebrahim Mokhtari, "Villa Dwellers" directed by Munir Gheidi and produced by Saeed Malekan and "Appendix" directed by Hossein Namazi and produced by Maghsoud Jabbari will be screened.

The Farabi Cinema Foundation which has held Iranian film weeks in different countries such as Japan, Armenia, Poland, Serbia, China, Sri Lanka and Tajikistan in recent years will administer the film week in Greece this year.

