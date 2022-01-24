Iran, P4+1 discuss drafting of Vienna talks' outcome document

"#Iran, #E3,#Russia and #China continued today the drafting of an important part of an outcome document of the #ViennaTalks", Russia’s permanent representative to Vienna-based International Organizations wrote in Monday tweet.

"It was a more or less successful exercise although some outstanding issues still remain in the relevant segment of an outcome document," Mikhail Ulyanov added.

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh also said that the progress of the talks is on the right track.

The important point is that all parties to the Vienna talks agreed that what happened in previous years after the withdrawal of the United States should not be repeated, he said, adding that in some documents some issues and differences have been resolved.

"Over the past month, the process has been steadily and slowly moving forward, and we are closer than ever to reaching an agreement," he noted.

Asked about Iran's position towards the issue of interim agreement in the talk, he said, " Our position in Vienna is clear. The interim agreement has never been on our agenda. The agreement we are looking for is a stable and reliable one and will not accept anything less."

The eighth round of talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions resumed on Dec. 27 in the Austrian capital of Vienna and the vast majority of delegations acknowledge that progress has been made in the negotiations.

