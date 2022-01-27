Iran rejects UK FM's remarks on Vienna talks as irresponsible

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has responded to the British foreign secretary’s comment on Tuesday that Iran will be responsible for a possible impasse in the Vienna talks and in that event, all options will be on the table.

Khatibzadeh said such irresponsible and unfounded statements are another card in the hollow blame-game of Britain and some Western countries to hide years of their inaction and support the illegal and inhumane US sanctions.

Khatibzadeh stressed that using such threadbare statements and empty threats will not reduce Britain’s legal and moral responsibility for the violation of the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, nor will they weaken Iran’s determination in the least to achieve a high-quality, lasting and reliable deal that would achieve the interests of the Iranian people.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman added as it has been repeatedly said, it was only Iran’s strategic patience that paved the way for talks at this stage but it is clear that this window will not remain open forever.

Khatibzadeh said it is necessary that the other sides do all in their power to not let this last opportunity at the negotiating table pass, instead of doing the same repetitive blame-game and using boring languages, as they themselves know better than anyone else how baseless the languages are.

MA/MFA;5409933