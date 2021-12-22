Iran FM, Azeri parl. speaker stress solidifying relations

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Republic Sahiba Gafarova welcomed the visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and held talks with him on bilateral relations between the countries

According to a readout of the meeting published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the Iranian Foreign Minister and the Azeri Parliament speaker discussed the strengthening of relations between the two countries in various fields, including the expansion of parliamentary cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Amir-Abdollahian described the presence of the Azeri speaker at the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian President Raeisi in Tehran as a manifestation of the depth of friendly relations between the two countries and added that the unique commonalities between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are a great asset for the two countries that serves as a platform for further development.

Referring to the meeting of the Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ashgabat on the sidelines of the ECO Summit, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that the meeting of the Presidents in Ashgabat opened a new chapter in relations between the two neighboring countries.

He further said that "We will soon see the operationalization of the transfer of Iranian gas to the Republic of Azerbaijan within the framework of the tripartite swap agreement on the transfer of Turkmen gas to the Republic of Azerbaijan through Iran."

Amir-Abdullahian further stressed the readiness of the two countries to expand cooperation as soon as possible, including in the fields of trade, economy and transportation, and described the support of the parliaments of the two countries in this field important and necessary.

He further expressed hope the documents related to the amendment of the Law on transit tolls and Preferential Tariffs shall be approved by the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to facilitate the expansion of cooperation.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, for her part, said that the relations between the two countries are long-standing and that the historical, cultural and territorial commonalities tie the two countries together.

Sahiba Gafarova also said, "We have witnessed and appreciate the strong support of the government and people of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh war."

Referring to the interest and readiness of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan to assist in the further expansion of relations between the two countries, she stressed the need to strengthen the parliamentary friendship groups of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan further expressed hope that Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian parliament will visit Baku in the near future.

