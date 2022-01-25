President Raeisi's visit to Russia fruitful: spox.

Referring to the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Russia, Bahadori Jahromi said in his weekly pressure on Tuesday that Raeisi's visit to Moscow was fruitful.

The official meeting was held in the Kremlin, he said, adding that there were no time limits for the session.

He also pointed to the meetings of the President in the Russian capital, saying that the Iranian President delivered a unique speech in Duma.

Stating that bilateral and multilateral issues were discussed during the visit to Moscow, the government spokesman said that several agreements in the field of oil and railways were also signed between the two countries.

Almost all economic and commercial matters regarding travel, science, culture, military and defense issues were discussed during the visit, he added.

