Iran, Russia en route to strategic relationship: FM

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky on Thursday in Moscow.

The two discussed bilateral and parliamentary relations and emphasized the necessity of continuation of exchange of views and cooperation between the two nations.

Iranian foreign minister mentioned the meeting of Iranian and Russian presidents and the important negotiations held, saying that the outstanding ties between Tehran and Moscow are on the way to becoming strategic.

Slutsky gave an excellent evaluation of parliamentary ties between Iran and Russia and said that the expansion of strategic ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran was of importance to Russia.

The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is in Moscow as part of the first visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Russia, is also scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov today.

