  1. Politics
Jan 27, 2022, 9:30 PM

Takht-Ravanchi:

Iran calls on occupiers to leave Syria with no precondition

Iran calls on occupiers to leave Syria with no precondition

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations has stressed that Syria crisis has no military solution and occupiers must leave Syrian soil without preconditions.

Speaking in a session of the UN Security Council on “Reviewing Political Developments in Syria” on Wednesday, Majid Takht-Ravanchi stated that all occupying forces and uninvited foreigners have to exit Syria with no preconditions and no delay.

The Iranian envoy underlined that Syria’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty are still violated through occupation and the Zionist regime of Israel’s and terrorists’ aggression.

Syrian people’s problems are due to occupation, aggression, and illegal and inhuman sanctions imposed by the US and the European countries that still continue, the Iranian ambassador stressed.

The Syria crisis should be resolved through peaceful ways under the principles of the international rights and with respect to the country’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, he added.

MA/IRN84628087

News Code 183339
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183339/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News