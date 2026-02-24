Seven killed in air ambulance plane crash in India

Rescue and medical teams rushed to the crash site, which was located deep in a forest.

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the Beechcraft C90 airplane operated by Redbird Airways had "requested for deviation due to weather," while flying from Ranchi to Delhi.

The aircraft lost contact with air traffic control 23 minutes after taking off at 7:11 p.m. local time (13:41 GMT) and crashed in the Kasaria region of the state, according to DW.

Local media cited eyewitnesses saying they heard a loud bang before seeing smoke rise from a heavily forested area. Images from the scene showed the crumpled airplane covered in leaves and debris from the crash while rescue officials roamed the site, the report added.

