Raeisi-Putin meeting signals stronger ties: Iran envoy

The president of Iran visited Russia on January 19. That was the first time he met with Vladimir Putin since taking office. On January 20, Raeisi made a speech at the State Duma.

"Fortunately, Iran and Russia have very close ties now," the ambassador told TASS during his visit to the North Ossetia-Alania Region.

The presidents had a "lengthy and very strategic meeting," he said.

"The content of the meeting is a good roadmap for further development of our bilateral relations," Jalali added, saying that Iran and Russia have very much in common and have similar views on international politics.

Science and education are some of the key areas of cooperation, the ambassador said.

