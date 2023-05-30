Accelerating Iran-Turkey coop. to ensure interests of region

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi felicitated him on his victory in Turkey's Presidential election.

Raeisi expressed hope that the economic, political, security, cultural, and commercial relations between the two countries will expand even more in the new administration period.

Pointing to the effective role of Iran-Turkey cooperation in stabilizing and strengthening regional stability and security, Raeisi called for the further acceleration of regional cooperation between Tehran and Ankara to ensure the interests of the regional countries.

Erdoğan, for his part, appreciated the goodwill of President Raeisi and expressed hope that the relations between Iran and Turkey will continue with more strength and seriousness in various fields.

He also expressed Turkey's desire to continue regional cooperation, including in the framework of the quadrilateral cooperation of Turkey, Iran, Russia, and Syria, with more seriousness.

This will have positive and effective results in strengthening stability in the region as well as expanding economic and commercial cooperation, he added.

RHM/President.ir