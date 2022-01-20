Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 20

Arman-e Melli:
Pre. Raeisi : Iran-Russia ties on path of strategic relations
Asia:
Water of Kamal Khan Dam flows towards Iran
Aftab:
Significance of Raeisi trip to Russia
Ebtekar:
VP Mpkhber: Pre. Raeisi's trip to Russia fundamental transformation in intl. relations
Etemad:
Pre. Raeisi talks of unlimited relation with Moscow
Putin sends his greeting to Iran's Leader
Etela'at:
Raeisi: Tehran-Moscow relations unlimited, strategic
Iran:
Raeisi, Putin discuss banking, energy, trade coop.
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Raeisi, Putin meet in Kremlin
Khorasan:
New chapter of Iran-Russia relations
Kayhan:
New chapter in strategic coop. with Russia
RHM/
Your Comment