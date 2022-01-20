  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 20

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, January 20.

Arman-e Melli:

Pre. Raeisi : Iran-Russia ties on path of strategic relations

Asia:

Water of Kamal Khan Dam flows towards Iran

Aftab:

Significance of Raeisi trip to Russia

Ebtekar:

VP Mpkhber: Pre. Raeisi's trip to Russia fundamental transformation in intl. relations

Etemad:

Pre. Raeisi talks of unlimited relation with Moscow

Putin sends his greeting to Iran's Leader

Etela'at: 

Raeisi: Tehran-Moscow relations unlimited, strategic

Iran:

Raeisi, Putin discuss banking, energy, trade coop.

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Raeisi, Putin meet in Kremlin

Khorasan:

New chapter of Iran-Russia relations

Kayhan:

New chapter in strategic coop. with Russia

