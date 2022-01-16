  1. Economy
Jan 16, 2022, 11:59 PM

World Bank says Iran economy grew by 3.1% in 2021

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – The World Bank says in its latest report that the Iranian economy grew by 3.1% in 2021 while it had previously predicted that the economy would grow by 2.5%.

The World Bank had previously predicted that Iran would witness 2.5% economic growth in 2021, but in its latest, it announced that Iran's economic growth was 3.1% last year.

The World Bank's report also said that Iran's economic growth rate in 2020 was 3.4%.

The is while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had predicted a 3.2 growth for the Iranian economy in its report released in autumn 2020.

Meanwhile, according to World Bank, Iran's economic growth in 2022 is estimated to be 2.4%.

According to the report, Iran's economic growth rate in 2019 was -6.8% and in 2018 it was -6.8%.

The world bank has also estimated that world economic growth was 5.5% in 2021 while the world economy would witness a 4.1% growth at the end of this year (2022).

