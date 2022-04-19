IMF predicts 3% growth for Iran's economy in 2022

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) corrected Iran's economic growth in 2021 and put it at 4%.

Meanwhile, the IMF has predicted that Iran’s economic growth rate will be 3% this year.

Also, Iran's inflation rate last year in 2021 was 40.1% and it is predicted that this figure will decrease to 32.3% in 2022, according to the IMF figures.

According to the report, Iran’s inflation rate in 2023 will continue to drop and will reach 27.5%

According to the IMF previous reports, Iran's inflation rate in 2020 stood at 36.4%.

Moreover, another international body the World Bank said in its latest report that the Iranian economy grew by 3.1% in 2021 while it had previously predicted that the economy would grow by 2.5%.

The World Bank also predicted a growth of 3.5% for Iran's economy this yar.

