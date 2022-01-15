Differences mitigated in Vienna talks for removing sanctions

An informed source on the condition of anonymity said, “we are at the stage of negotiation in which we are discussing difficult issues and considering the ways to prepare the draft of the agreed principles.”

He also noted that on the issue of removal of the sanctions and nuclear issues, lots of disputes have been resolved, adding, “We are increasingly working on the third appendix on how to implement and sequence the possible agreement.”

Commenting on the “sequence”, he said that the issue is related to the measures that Iran and the US should take to fully implement the 2015 agreement, adding that the measures should be verified and now sides are busy discussing the details.

The informed source also stated that this phase of negotiation is one of the most tedious, time-consuming and difficult parts of the negotiation, but it is absolutely necessary to achieve the goal.

Iran and the P4+1 group of countries resumed talks in Vienna on Monday after the parties took a three-day break for the New Year. The eighth round of the Vienna talks began on December 27 with a focus on the removal of all US sanctions. The US is not allowed to directly attend the talks due to its pullout in 2018 from the landmark deal with Iran.

During the previous round of the talks, the first under Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raeisi, Iran presented new proposals at the negotiating table to help the talks move forward and later criticized the European signatories of the JCPOA for failing to follow suit and remaining passive.

