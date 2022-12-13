Syria stresses bolstering parliamentary relations with Iran

Hammoudeh Sabbagh's remarks came in his meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs, Alireza Bigdeli on Monday, and the accompanying delegation, SANA reported.

Sabbagh underlined the necessity of developing and bolstering parliamentary relations between the Syrian People’s Assembly and the Iranian Shura Council.

He also spotlighted the importance of exchanging experiences between the two sides to achieve more coordination, improve joint parliamentary work and continue to unify the common position of the two countries, and support each other at international and regional forums and conferences.

For his part, Bigdeli affirmed that the relations between the two countries are strong and built on a solid basis.

He added that his visit to Syria includes coordination with various institutions to facilitate the means of transportation for the nationals of the two countries, and this requires the two parliaments to work on taking joint steps and to benefit from the energies and capabilities of each other to achieve a better benefit in the future.

RHM/PR