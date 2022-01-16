  1. Economy
Iranian delegation to visit Iraq for economic talks

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – An Iranian economic delegation will leave for Iraq on Monday to discuss the expansion of cooperation in various fields.

Heading an economic delegation, Chairman of Iran's Chamber of Commerce Gholam-Hossein Shafei is scheduled to pay a three-day visit to Iraq to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade, industry, mining, and agriculture at the invitation of the Iraqi Chambers of Commerce Abdul Razzaq al- Zuhairi.

The Iranian delegation also is set to take part in a conference on Iran-Iraq business opportunities which will be held at the Union of Iranian Chambers of Commerce in Baghdad.

During the conference, the ways of cooperation between the two countries' businessmen in the fields of trade, industry, mining, and agriculture will be discussed.

