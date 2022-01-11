China, Iran resolutely support each other on core issues

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin announced that foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and the Secretary-General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council were visiting China between Monday and Friday.

Turkey's foreign minister is set to visit on Wednesday and Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday, the Chinese ministry said.

At the invitation of the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will visit China on January 12 and 14, respectively, he added.

"China and Iran resolutely support each other on the core issues," Wang Wenbin said.

Amir-Abdollahian will discuss a 25-year cooperation agreement signed by the two countries, Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday.

