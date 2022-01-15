Implementation of Iran-China doc. Iran FM's best achievement

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollian left China for Iran this morning. The implementation of the 25-year plan was one of the important achievements of this trip, the Iranian Ambassador to China tweeted.

The Iranian delegation consisting of high-ranking political, economic, oil, and banking officials held very good talks, Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh said, stressing that nothing can undermine the Tehran-Beijing relations.

Heading a high-ranking political delegation, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian traveled to Beijing to discuss with Chines officials on January 13.

During his visit, bilateral relations in the political, economic, and cultural fields, as well as international and regional issues were discussed.

After concluding detailed discussions on Sino-Iranian cooperation with the Chinese foreign minister in China on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian said that a 25-year strategic partnership deal with China has come into effect as part of the outcome of a key visit to China.

RHM/FNA14001025000139