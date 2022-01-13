Syria joins China's Belt and Road Initiative

The achievement comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping's phone conversation with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in November 2021 and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Syria in July, last year, Global Times reported.

It also comes amid intensive visits of six other Middle East countries' foreign ministers to China.

The deal will help Syria open broad horizons of cooperation with China and other countries and rebuild itself amid wars and economic sanctions from the West, like how China has helped Iraq, experts noted.

The ceremony of Syria's admission into the BRI took place at the Planning and International Cooperation Commission in the capital Damascus and was attended by Fadi Khalil, the head of the commission, and Feng Biao, China's ambassador to Syria, during which both sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Syria joining the BRI, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

The BRI, proposed by China in 2013, comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, aiming to build a trade, investment, and infrastructure network connecting Asia with other parts of the world along the ancient Silk Road trade routes and beyond.



Besides Syria, Nicaragua also signed an MOU to jointly push the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road on Wednesday as China and the Central American country moved closer to strengthen bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

ZZ/PR