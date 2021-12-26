Iran VP congratulates new year to Christian world

In his message, Iranian First Vice President Mohmmad Mokhber congratulated the anniversary of the birthday of Jesus the son of Maryam (AS) and the beginning of 2022 AD to the government and people of the Christian countries.

Mokhber remembered Jesus Christ (PBUH) as a prophet of peace and friendship and a backer of the deprived and oppressed people.

The vice president further expressed hope that the high-ranking officials of different countries in the world will take effective steps towards the welfare and prosperity of the nations by cooperating and actively participating in solving international problems.

KI/5384698