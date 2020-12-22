12 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraqi security forces operation

Iraq Defense Ministry spokesperson Yahya Rasoul made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that according to the information received, the units of the anti-terrorism apparatus killed 12 members of the ISIL terrorist group today in their operation in the "Badush" area in the west of Mosul city in Nineveh province.

The operation was carried out with Iraqi Air Force support, he said.

According to the report, prior to the operation, Iraqi security forces discovered the terrorists' headquarters and provided the necessary information to the counter-terrorism Unit.

The Iraqi Army Air Force and the US Coalition bombed terrorist positions in the operation.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command also announced on Saturday that 5 ISIL terrorist elements had been killed in counter-terrorism operations by the Iraqi armed forces in various parts of Iraq.

Earlier, the Iraqi Army has identified and arrested four ISIL elements in an operation in Basra province and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, also managed to seize large quantities of weapons belonging to the ISIL elements during an operation in Kirkuk province.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

