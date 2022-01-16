Iraqi Army seize weapons belonging to ISIL in Iraq’s Nineveh

The series of anti-terrorist actions of Iraqi forces continues in different parts of the country. Iraqi army forces have launched a new operation against remnants of ISIL Takfiri elements, Alsumariah News reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces targeted Takfiri positions in the western part of Nineveh province and seized a large number of weapons belonging to ISIL remnants during the operation.

Last night, it was announced that the Resistance forces of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, thwarted the efforts of ISIL Takfiri terrorists to attack the city of “Tal Afar” during a large-scale operation.

A spokesman for Iraqi Joint Operations Command has recently announced a large-scale operation launched by the Iraqi Army in “Hamrin” Mountains in Diyala province.

Tahsin al-Khafaji said that Iraqi Army forces managed to kill 15 ISIL Takfiri terrorists in “Hamrin” Mountains.

He also stressed that Iraqi forces have made great achievements during the operation to clear the “Tarmiyah” area of Baghdad from remnants of ISIL takfiri elements.

