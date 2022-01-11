Four ISIL terrorists detained in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah

A statement issued by Iraqi Ministry of Defense said that Sulaimaniyah Intelligence and Security Directorate, affiliated with the General Directorate of Intelligence and Security of Iraqi Ministry of Defense, managed to arrest four members of ISIL terrorist group in Sulaimaniyah.

These ISIL terrorists were prosecuted under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law and were arrested in an operation coordinated with the Sulaymaniyah Intelligence Office.

Iraqi Ministry of Defense emphasized that legal action has been taken against these terrorists and reiterated that the operation to arrest the wanted persons will continue, the statement added.

