Iran, Nicaragua discuss enhancing relations in various fields

Mohsen Rezaei, the Iranian Vice-President for Economic Affairs, made the remarks on a visit to Nicaragua to attend the presidential inauguration ceremony of the country, where he met and held talks with the head of the cultural organization, head of the state media, head of the cinema organization, director of the state news agency and also director of the Nicaraguan Ruben Dario Museum.

Mohsen Rezaei said that culture, media and education have a deep influence on deepening the relations among the nations, adding, culture unites nations and brings their hearts and souls together.

The Iranian Vice-President for Economic Affairs noted that if nations are not united, resistance against enemies’ oppression would become difficult.

Rezaei also referred to the long-lasting history of Iranian and Nicaraguan fights against oppressive powers and urged the two countries to develop and deepen cultural and media relations and follow up on them more seriously.

Nicaraguan media and cultural managers also expressed satisfaction with Rezaei’s visit to the country and called for enhancing relations as well as cultural exchanges of the two countries in various cultural, art and media fields.

