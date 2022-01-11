Iran, Cuba stress strengthening ties to counter US sanctions

On the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, Mohsen Rezaei who attended the ceremony on behalf of the President of Iran met and held talks with high-ranking officials, including the Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

During the meeting, the Cuban President sent his special greetings to the Iranian Leader and President, said the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides described the bilateral political relations between the two countries as positive and discussed the development and deepening of economic, trade and joint cooperation in all fields, including health and the pharmaceutical industry.

Senior officials also stressed the need to strengthen Tehran-Havana relations to counter US sanctions.

On the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony, Mohsen Rezaei also met with some high-ranking leaders and officials of the participating countries.

