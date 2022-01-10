Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 10

Aramane- Melli:

Leader: Negotiation with enemy not tantamount to surrender

Aftab:

Negotiation, interaction with enemies not mean surrender

Ebtekar:

Tehran, Moscow on verge of strategic agreement

Top negotiator: Open parenthesis narrowed down in Vienna talks

Ghalibaf calls for clarity on crash of Ukrainian 752 Flight

Etemad:

Leader says holding negotiation not sign of retreating

Etela'at:

President Raeisi says future seems promising, bright

Kayhan:

Leader: Religious zeal saved Iran in trying times

