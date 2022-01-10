Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 10

Aramane- Melli:
Leader: Negotiation with enemy not tantamount to surrender
Aftab:
Negotiation, interaction with enemies not mean surrender
Ebtekar:
Tehran, Moscow on verge of strategic agreement
Top negotiator: Open parenthesis narrowed down in Vienna talks
Ghalibaf calls for clarity on crash of Ukrainian 752 Flight
Etemad:
Leader says holding negotiation not sign of retreating
Etela'at:
President Raeisi says future seems promising, bright
Kayhan:
Leader: Religious zeal saved Iran in trying times
