  1. Iran
Jan 10, 2022, 8:45 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 10

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, January 10.

Aramane- Melli:

Leader: Negotiation with enemy not tantamount to surrender

Aftab:

Negotiation, interaction with enemies not mean surrender 

Ebtekar:

Tehran, Moscow on verge of strategic agreement

Top negotiator: Open parenthesis narrowed down in Vienna talks

Ghalibaf calls for clarity on crash of Ukrainian 752 Flight

Etemad:

Leader says holding negotiation not sign of retreating 

Etela'at:

President Raeisi says future seems promising, bright

Kayhan:

Leader: Religious zeal saved Iran in trying times

