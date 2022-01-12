Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 12

Arman-e-Melli

Iran plays constructive, pivotal role in regional issues: Amir-Abdollahian

China, Iran resolutely support each other on main issues

Asia

P4+1, US hold meeting in Vienna to discuss proposed drafts

Aftab

Iran lifts bans at shared borders with neighbors

Ebtekar

Marathon of Vienna talks at decisive stages

Iran’s Bagheri Kani meets Mora, Ulyanov in Vienna

Ettela’at

Amir-Abdollahian says Iran seeking balanced foreign policy with East, West

Iran economic indicators on verge of improve: World Bank

Donya-e-Eghtesad

Decoding “guarantee” in revival of JCPOA

Progress being made in Vienna talks: Ulyanov

Too soon to say whether or not there will deal in Vienna

Saudi official holds meeting with US envoy in Vienna

Kayhan

Iran’s diplomacy not to be stopped at Vienna

All parties in Vienna talks recognize progress is being made

