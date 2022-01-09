Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea

The offshore quake, recorded at around 10 pm Hong Kong time, was at a depth of 15 kilometers, Sputnik reported.

There were no subsequent tsunami warnings or information about the dead or injured. There were also no reports about possible damage caused by the earthquake.

The Asia-Pacific region has seen several earthquakes recently, including ones in China and Taiwan.

On Saturday, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit China, prompting thousands of residents of Menyuan Autonomous Hui County in Qinghai province to leave their homes. The quake caused minor damage to buildings close to the epicenter.

ZZ/PR