Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Crete, Greece

According to the EMSC, the epicentre of the quake was located 89 kilometres from the city of Heraklion, at a depth of 80 kilometres, Sputnik reported.

So far, there have been no reports of any damages or casualties caused by the earthquake.

Per the Egyptian Astronomy and Geophysics Institute, some tremors caused by the earthquake near Crete were also felt across Egypt.

The region lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates. As a result, Greece, Turkey, and other countries experience frequent tremors. In October, a 6.3-magnitude quake near Crete triggered a tsunami warning and evacuation on the island.

The last major earthquake hit the region around a year ago. It claimed at least 27 lives and injured around 800 people in Turkey and Greece.

