US more weakened after assassinating Gen. Soleimani: Cleric

Speaking during this week’s Friday prayers’ sermon at Tehran Imam Khomeini (RA) Grand Mosalla (congregational prayers site), Hojjatoleslam Kazem Sedighi commemorated the name and memory of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani at the second martyrdom anniversary of Iran's anti-terror commander who played a leading role in the fight against terrorism in international arenas.

The hojjatoleslam also commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH).

With the assassination of Gen. Soleimani and his comrades, the evil assassin of Martyr Soleimani thought that Resistance movement would be defeated, he said, adding, “Not only the Resistance movement was not weakened, but also Resistance Front was invigorated and Americans sustained a crushing defeat in the region.”

"Today we see the strength and authority of combatants in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen and also in Afghanistan that US forces were expelled from this country in disgrace after the martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani.”

