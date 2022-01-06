Gen. Soleimani path to rescue Muslims from Western domination

Addressing the people at the burial place of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman province, Major General Hossein Salami said, "Martyr Soleimani brought honor and respect for the Islamic Ummah and we will continue this path."

He went on to say, "We will never allow the enemy and the allies of the enemy to infiltrate into the Islamic countries."

Observing the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is one of the reasons behind the honor of the martyr Soleimani, General Salami also added.

Continuing the path of General Soleimani will guarantee the prosperity and freedom of Muslims from Western domination, he stressed.

