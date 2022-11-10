Powerful Iran challenged power order in world: Safavi

Major General Yayha Rahim Safavi made the remarks on the occasion of 11th martyrdom anniversary of Brigadier General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, held at Command HQ of IRGC Aerospace Force on Thursday.

He said that the strong and powerful Islamic Iran has challenged the power system in the world.

Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God and taking advantage of experiences gained during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), Iran will come out victorious in this new hybrid war waged by enemies against the country undoubtedly.

The world and power systems are on the verge of rapid changes, he said, adding that the domineering system led by the United States, occupying regime of Israel, Britain and NATO are ignorant of Iran’s high power in the international arenas that has challenged the system of power in the world in its favor.

