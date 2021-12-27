Police bust 700kg of heroin in NW Iran

Naser Atabati said on Monday that following the joint operation of the Judiciary and intelligent forces of the province, a drug trafficking network was identified and dismantled.

During the operation, 3 drug traffickers were detested, he noted.

Atabati also stated that during the current year of 1400 in the Iranian calendar (from March 21, 2021), over 12 tons of narcotics have been confiscated in West Azarbaijan province.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

