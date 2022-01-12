Hormozgan police seize over 1,500 kg of illegal drugs

Brigadier General Gholamreza Jafari, police commander-in-chief of southern Hormozgan province said on Wednesday, Minab County police forces could identify the key members of a drug trafficking group in the county that were trying to transfer a heavy shipment of narcotics laden in a truck heading towards the road between Minab-Bandar Abbas embarked on from the eastern province.

The commander added stopped the truck at Shahid Cheghazardi checkpoint.

He also said that the security forces found out that 1,510 kilograms of narcotics, including 1,150 kilograms of opium and 360 kilograms of hashish, which was skillfully laden under watermelons.

Two drug traffickers were arrested by the police, the commander said, adding investigation and search are continuing to apprehend the rest of the drug trafficking group.

