Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 25

Asia

Chabahar Port plays a key role in Iran’s trade exchanges on Silk Road: Official

Iran crowned champion in Asia with bagging 39 coveted medals

Aftab-e-Eghtesadi

Iran to barter oil-for-tea with Bangladesh: Iran-Switzerland Joint Chamber of Commerce chairman

Abrar

Vienna talks to be resumed on Monday Dec. 27

IRGC employs suicide drones in “Great Prophet 17” drills: Salami

IRGC “Great Prophet 17” held to respond to Zionists’ rhetoric

Ettela'at

Iran’s Armed Forced at highest level of preparedness: Gen. Bagheri

80% of Iran’s demands have been included in Vienna draft

Time ripe for holding direct talks between Iran, US: Iraqi FM

Pres. Raeisi congratulates Pope on Jesus Christ’s birthday anniversary

Ebtekar

Iran fires 16 ballistic missiles at final stage of “Great Prophet 17” Drill

IRGC to give crushing response to Zionist regime in case of miscalculation: Maj. Gen. Salami

Iraq plays a key role in Tehran-Riyadh talks

Iran’s foreign trade records broke in 13th govt." IRICA Spox

Azarbaijan

Tehran, Colombo agree to settle oil dues with tea

MA/