Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 25

Asia
Chabahar Port plays a key role in Iran’s trade exchanges on Silk Road: Official
Iran crowned champion in Asia with bagging 39 coveted medals
Aftab-e-Eghtesadi
Iran to barter oil-for-tea with Bangladesh: Iran-Switzerland Joint Chamber of Commerce chairman
Abrar
Vienna talks to be resumed on Monday Dec. 27
IRGC employs suicide drones in “Great Prophet 17” drills: Salami
IRGC “Great Prophet 17” held to respond to Zionists’ rhetoric
Ettela'at
Iran’s Armed Forced at highest level of preparedness: Gen. Bagheri
80% of Iran’s demands have been included in Vienna draft
Time ripe for holding direct talks between Iran, US: Iraqi FM
Pres. Raeisi congratulates Pope on Jesus Christ’s birthday anniversary
Ebtekar
Iran fires 16 ballistic missiles at final stage of “Great Prophet 17” Drill
IRGC to give crushing response to Zionist regime in case of miscalculation: Maj. Gen. Salami
Iraq plays a key role in Tehran-Riyadh talks
Iran’s foreign trade records broke in 13th govt." IRICA Spox
Azarbaijan
Tehran, Colombo agree to settle oil dues with tea
MA/
