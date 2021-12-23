Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 23

Arman-e Melli:
Column: Iran's main strategy in the Vienna talks
Asia:
Iran to barter oil with tea
Ebtekar:
Russia, NATO at loggerheads on Ukraine battlefield
Are sanctions to blame for drought
Etemad:
How did Tehran-Karaj subway train derail?
Iraqi political groups in Baghdad face tough days for form government
Javan:
US troops in Iraq only relocated to new places contrary to claims on exit
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Parliament bill on cyberspace has serious problems: Parliament's research center
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Is a tsunami of Omicron on the way?
Etela'at:
Iran to use all leverage to punish perpetrators behind Gen. Soleimani's assassination
Shargh:
Israel tries hard to derail Vienna negotiations
Keyhan:
Exchange market rebounds to government's new plan
