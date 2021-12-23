Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 23

Arman-e Melli:

Column: Iran's main strategy in the Vienna talks

Asia:

Iran to barter oil with tea

Ebtekar:

Russia, NATO at loggerheads on Ukraine battlefield

Are sanctions to blame for drought

Etemad:

How did Tehran-Karaj subway train derail?

Iraqi political groups in Baghdad face tough days for form government

Javan:

US troops in Iraq only relocated to new places contrary to claims on exit

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Parliament bill on cyberspace has serious problems: Parliament's research center

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Is a tsunami of Omicron on the way?

Etela'at:

Iran to use all leverage to punish perpetrators behind Gen. Soleimani's assassination

Shargh:

Israel tries hard to derail Vienna negotiations

Keyhan:

Exchange market rebounds to government's new plan

KI