  1. Politics
Dec 23, 2021, 10:03 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 23

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 23

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, December 23.

Arman-e Melli:

Column: Iran's main strategy in the Vienna talks

Asia:

Iran to barter oil with tea 

Ebtekar:

Russia, NATO at loggerheads on Ukraine battlefield

Are sanctions to blame for drought

Etemad:

How did Tehran-Karaj subway train derail?

Iraqi political groups in Baghdad face tough days for form government 

Javan:

US troops in Iraq only relocated to new places contrary to claims on exit

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Parliament bill on cyberspace has serious problems: Parliament's research center

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Is a tsunami of Omicron on the way?

Etela'at:

Iran to use all leverage to punish perpetrators behind Gen. Soleimani's assassination

Shargh:

Israel tries hard to derail Vienna negotiations

Keyhan:

Exchange market rebounds to government's new plan

KI

News Code 182104
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182104/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News