Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 22

Arman-e Melli:
Failure of Vienna talks not to pave way for military confrontation
Ebtekar:
Iran FM: Hasan Irloo defender of oppressed Yemeni people
Opening of initial knot in JCPOA negotiations
Kayhan:
IRGC tests ballistic, cruise missiles
Iran, Pakistan, Turkey revive train link
Saudis' late reaction led to martyrdom of Iranian envoy Irloo
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
Afghanistan; A step towards disaster
Iran unveils 1st Iranian-made diesel marine engine
Javan:
Iranian diplomat defender, voice of oppressed people of Yemen
Tangsiri: All weaponry used in Payambar-e Azam drill ‘indigenous’
Iran:
Preparedness of armed forces to defend Iranian islands tested in Payambar-e Azam drill
Etela'at:
US says ready to lift all sanctions that are contrary to JCPOA
ZZ/
Your Comment