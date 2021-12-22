  1. Iran
Dec 22, 2021, 8:06 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 22

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, December 22.

Arman-e Melli:

Failure of Vienna talks not to pave way for military confrontation

Ebtekar:

Iran FM: Hasan Irloo defender of oppressed Yemeni people

Opening of initial knot in JCPOA negotiations

Kayhan:

IRGC tests ballistic, cruise missiles

Iran, Pakistan, Turkey revive train link

Saudis' late reaction led to martyrdom of Iranian envoy Irloo

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Afghanistan; A step towards disaster

Iran unveils 1st Iranian-made diesel marine engine

Javan:

Iranian diplomat defender, voice of oppressed people of Yemen

Tangsiri: All weaponry used in Payambar-e Azam drill ‘indigenous’

Iran:

Preparedness of armed forces to defend Iranian islands tested in Payambar-e Azam drill

Etela'at:

US says ready to lift all sanctions that are contrary to JCPOA

