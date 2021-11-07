Iranian general warns enemies not to test power of IRGC, Army

Major General Gholam Ali Rashid made the remarks among the army commanders in the area of the ‘Zolfaghar 1400’ military exercise.

Referring to the capabilities and combat readiness of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Gen. Rashid said, "The Iranian Army and Armed Forces are always ready for a strategic, operational and tactical confrontation with the aim of maintaining the security stability and territorial integrity of Iran against the coalition of enemies (Specifically the US-Zionist coalition)."

Iran Armed Forces, including IRGC and Army forces, will respond decisively to any threats by any arrogant and aggressor power at any level and from the origin of any country, he stressed.

Stating that the Armed Forces of the country have got familiar with the components of power and the ways how to use them during the Iran-Iraq war, he warned enemies to refrain from testing the strength of the will and power of the Army and IRGC.

The joint military exercise of Iran's Army, dubbed as ‘Zolfaghar 1400’, kicked off on Saturday under the command of the Army’s Zolfaghar base, with observers from the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base in attendance.

