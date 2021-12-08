Iran ready to connect electricity grid to Azerbaijan, Russia

Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian made the remarks in his meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Iran on Wednesday and said that feasibility studies have been conducted in the field of cooperation of Iran, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Russia regarding the electricity exchange so that Iran is ready to start cooperating with regards to synchronization of electricity grids to these countries.

During the meeting, the Iranian minister of energy emphasized the readiness of the country for expanding relations in the water and energy sectors with this neighboring country.

Turning to the age-old and longstanding relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in the fields of water and energy, Mehrabian stated that the two countries have a lot in common in the field of border waters, so that high capacities and potentials of the two countries should be used optimally in this regard.

Emphasizing the need for the expansion of Tehran-Baku relations with a focus on water and energy sectors, he stipulated that the two countries enjoy high potentials to increase the volume of trade and economic exchanges.

Efforts are underway to set up Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Technical Commission, he said, adding that the Commission must be held permanently to study relevant issues and joint cooperation.

Azerbaijan envoy to Iran, for his part, pointed to the very close cooperation of the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan in the energy sector, saying that his country is eager to develop relations with Iran.

