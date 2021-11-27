Iran, Turkmenistan discuss economic cooperation

Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy of Islamic Republic of Iran met and held talks with Raşit Meredow Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister in his trip to Ashgabat to take part in the preliminary summit of the heads of the ECO Member States.

In the meeting, they reviewed cooperation in various fields including energy, shipment and transit of goods. They also underlined the effort to enhance economic diplomacy cooperation.

15th ECO Summit is scheduled for November 28, 2021, in Turkmenistan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi will be attending the summit.

During the meeting, cooperation on various fields including energy, gas and electricity, shipment and transit of goods, export of technical and engineering services as well as healthcare and medical service were discussed.

Safari also underscored the Iranian President’s policy to prioritize enhancing relations with neighboring countries.

Safari, emphasizing Iran’s economic, cultural and commercial capabilities, expressed readiness to transfer experiences in the fields of technical-engineering, nanotechnology and biotechnology.

“Iran’s private sector is ready to cooperate on different projects in Turkmenistan” he added.

Meredow described his recent trip to Tehran and holding the joint Iran-Turkmenistan economic commission meeting as “constructive” and stressed Turkmenistan’s intention to make agreements operational.

Earlier, Meredow traveled to Tehran to attend second Afghanistan's neighboring countries summit and Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Commission meeting. Meredow also met and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his trip to Tehran.

JB/FNA14000905000523