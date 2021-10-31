21st Iran Intl. Electricity Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

A number of 284 domestic companies and representatives of foreign companies are showcasing their latest products and achievements in the field of electricity at 11 exhibition halls over an area as large as 40,000 square meters, including 18,200 square meter of indoor space.

It should be noted that 21st Iran International Exhibition will run until Nov. 1 and interested individuals can visit the latest achievements of domestic and foreign companies in the field of electricity.

