Protesters clash with security forces at Baghdad airport

Sabrin News Telegram channel has reported that protesters in Baghdad have blocked the way to the Baghdad airport on Saturday afternoon

According to the report, anti-riot police forces have been deployed in the area to prevent the protesters from entering Baghdad airport.

Hundreds of angry Iraqi protesters are making their way to Baghdad airport to attend a commemoration ceremony to remember martyred anti-terror commanders, the former Iranian IRGC Quds Force Qassem Soleimani and deputy commander of the Iraqi PMU Abu Mahdi Muhandis.

Protesters were carrying placards condemning the US embassy's hindering attempts to prevent the ceremony to be held.

