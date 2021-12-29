Other states involved in Gen. Soleimani assassination

On the second anniversary of the Martyrdom of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, secretary of Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council Kazem Gharibabadi told Al-Alam TV on Wednesday that in addition to the United States, other countries were involved in the assassination of General Soleimani, without naming those states.

He said Iran and Iraq have formed a joint judicial committee to bring to justice the perpetrators behind the assassination.

The Judicial official added that the joint research committee working on the case of the assassination of Martyr Soleimani will complete its work in two months.

He called for more coordination and joint efforts on the part of all the Iranian government apparatuses to follow up on the case of the assassination.

Gharibabadi also lambasted Western countries for their double standards when it comes to the issue of human rights, adding that the Iranian judiciary will pursue the anti-Iran actions by those western powers in relevant international bodies.

The judicial official added that the Iranian nation has fallen victim to the crimes of sanctions and terrorism.

Former Iran's IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraq's Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) were assassinated by the terrorist US forces near Iraq International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020, at the behest of former US President Donald Trump.

