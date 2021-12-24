Gharibabadi blasts US for voting against HR resolutions at UN

The secretary of Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights CouncilKazem Gharibabadi, who also serves as the Judiciary's deputy for international affairs, said on Twitter "Bad News For Human Rights: the US has voted against 2 important UNGA resolutions: Resolution on condemning all forms of racism. The US and Ukraine voted against, 49 abstained and 130 in favor. This resolution is proposed since 2015 and the US has voted against it every time."

The Iranian official also said in another tweet that "Second, resolution on "The right to food" reaffirming that hunger constitutes an outrage and a violation of human dignity, requiring the adoption of urgent measures at different levels for its elimination, with a vote of 186 in favor, 2 against (Israel, US), with no abstentions."

