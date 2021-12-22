Iran FM, Azeri Pres. reject foreign intervention in region

During the meeting in Baku on Wednesday afternoon, Aliyev pointed out the first of Amir-Abdollahian to the Republic of Azerbaijan that coincides with the end of 2021 and the beginning of the new year gives the opportunity to review the joint action plan of the two countries for next year.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan emphasized that he had a cordial meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Ashgabat on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit.

"In that meeting, we saw once again that all opportunities are provided for the further development of relations between the two countries," Aliyev said about his meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi.

"During the meeting with the President of Iran in Ashgabat, the friendship and brotherhood of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan were reaffirmed and the need to take further steps to develop relations in all political, economic, commercial and cultural fields was emphasized," he also underlined.

Referred to several meetings between the foreign ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan, the Azeri president stressed the need for the continuation of close contacts, saying that these meetings were of practical importance.

He added, "The agenda of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan is broad and I am confident that this cooperation will have good results."

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, conveyed the greetings of the President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi to the President of Azerbaijan.

The Iranian foreign minister reminded the invitation of the President of Iran extended to his Azerbaijani counterpart in Ashgabat to visit Tehran, describing the meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran in the capital of Turkmenistan and the talks held there as a turning point and a serious development in relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries.

The Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Baku earlier today for a one-day visit, during which he is also scheduled to meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart and the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Meanwhile, according a readout of the meeting published by Iranian Foreign Ministery, the expansion of relations between the two countries and regional developments were discussed and exchanged views by the two sides.

Amir-Abdollahian said that emphasized the high officials of the two countries are willing to expand bilateral relations while pointing to the similarities between two countries and said that the relations between the two countries have begun a new chapter and this will have positive effects for the two countries.

The top Iranian diplomat said “We are ready to finalize all previous projects and establish new agreements between the two countries.”

Referring to the presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the so-called 3 + 3 arrangements, the foreign minister described such cooperation in favor of consolidating peace and stability in the region and stressed that foreign powers outside the region do not have the right to interfere in regional issues.

He further insisted that regional countries can solve their own problems on their own.

The President of Azerbaijan, for his part, stressed the importance of relations between the two neighboring and Muslim countries and said, "We want to expand these relations in all political, economic and cultural fields." “Important projects between the two countries must be finalized,” Ilham Aliyev added.

Aliyev stressed that regional issues should be resolved by regional countries on their own, adding “We oppose the involvement of countries outside the region in regional issues. We consider regional connections useful for all countries in the region.”

The President of Azerbaijan recalled her recent meeting with Iran’s president Raeisi in Ashgabat on the sidelines of the ECO Summit and called it fruitful.

