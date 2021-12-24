  1. Politics
Iran, Azerbaijan charted roadmap to enhance ties: FM

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that during his Wednesday trip to Azerbaijan, the two nations charted a roadmap to further enhance ties.

"During official visit to Baku, we agreed to open a new chapter," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian posted on his Twitter account to give a report in brief on his one-day trip to Baku on Wednesday.

The Iranian foreign minister further said that in "cordial meeting" with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev as well as his Azeri counterpart and the parliament speaker, they "charted a roadmap to further enhance ties."

The top diplomat went on to say that that he "had the pleasure to meet Iranians who live there."

At the end of his post, he reiterated the top priority of the new Iranian administration by saying that "We continue to prioritize neighbors."

